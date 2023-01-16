Germany's Scholz: I'll act quickly to replace departing defence minister

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday said he would act quickly to replace the outgoing Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht after Lambrecht tendered her resignation.

Speaking to reporters, Scholz said he respected Lambrecht's decision and thanked her for her service. He said it was not the time to announce her successor but added:

"I have a clear idea and it will be known very quickly for everyone how this should proceed."

