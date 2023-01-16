Left Menu

Germany's Scholz: I'll act quickly to replace departing defence minister

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 20:20 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday said he would act quickly to replace the outgoing Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht after Lambrecht tendered her resignation.

Speaking to reporters, Scholz said he respected Lambrecht's decision and thanked her for her service. He said it was not the time to announce her successor but added:

"I have a clear idea and it will be known very quickly for everyone how this should proceed."

