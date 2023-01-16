TN Governor, CM pay tribute to Valluvar; awards distributed

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi paid floral tributes to a portrait of Tamil savant-poet Thiruvalluvar kept at his statue on the Marina here on the occasion of Thiruvalluvar day while Chief Minister M K Stalin paid tributes to the saint at his statue at Valluvar Kottam here on Monday.

The Chief Minister gave away the Thiruvalluvar award for 2023 to Iraniyan N K Ponnusamy, Arignar Anna award to Ubayatullah, Kamarajar award to former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan, Bharathiyar award to A R Venkatachalapathy, Pavendar Bharathidasan award to 'Walajah' Vallavan.

Besides, Stalin presented the Thiru Vi Ka award to Namakkal P Velsamy, K A P Viswanathan award to poet Mu Metha, Thanthai Periyar award to Dravidar Kazhagam vice president and poet Kali Poongundram, Ambedkar award to scholar S V Rajadurai and Devaneyapavanar award to Prof R Mathivanan.

Also, the Chief Minister launched the 'Vallalar Palluyir Kappagangal' scheme, with an outlay of Rs 20 crore, to support non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to take care of abandoned and injured pets and stray animals. This is a maiden initiative for providing treatment to the abandoned and injured animals under the name of Vallalar, a Tamil saint known for spreading kindness in society.

State Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin; Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister T M Anbarasan, Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu, and Chennai Mayor R Priya were among those who participated.

