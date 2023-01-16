Left Menu

Mexico president names National Guard commander to senior security role

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador named the commander of the country's National Guard as deputy security minister Monday, the latest in a string of appointments of former military members to serve in civilian roles.

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 20:45 IST
Mexico president names National Guard commander to senior security role

The shakeup comes after former Deputy Security Minister Ricardo Mejia resigned on Friday to run against Lopez Obrador's ruling MORENA party for governorship of the northern state of Coahuila. President Lopez Obrador has increasingly turned to military officers to fill non-military roles. Several of his flagship infrastructure projects, such as the Felipe Angeles airport outside Mexico City and the Mayan Train, are led by former soldiers.

The shakeup comes after former Deputy Security Minister Ricardo Mejia resigned on Friday to run against Lopez Obrador's ruling MORENA party for governorship of the northern state of Coahuila. President Lopez Obrador has increasingly turned to military officers to fill non-military roles. Several of his flagship infrastructure projects, such as the Felipe Angeles airport outside Mexico City and the Mayan Train, are led by former soldiers.

Last year, Mexico's Congress passed a reform backed by Lopez Obrador to hand over control of the National Guard - historically a civilian-led body - to the army.

