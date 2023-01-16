Left Menu

Belarus brings new charges against opposition leader's jailed husband

Belarus brought new criminal charges against the jailed husband of the exiled opposition leader on Monday, accusing him of violating prison rules while serving an 18-year sentence, investigators said.

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2023 20:57 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 20:57 IST
Belarus brings new charges against opposition leader's jailed husband

Belarus brought new criminal charges against the jailed husband of the exiled opposition leader on Monday, accusing him of violating prison rules while serving an 18-year sentence, investigators said. Syarhei Tsikhanouski, a 44-year-old video blogger who was arrested during an attempt to run for president against veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko in 2020, could have another two years added to his jail term under the new charges.

He rose to prominence in Belarus after comparing Lukashenko to a moustachioed cockroach from a children's fairy tale and was arrested before the 2020 presidential vote that sparked mass protests when Lukashenko claimed victory despite allegations of electoral fraud. Tsikhanouski was convicted in December 2021 on charges of organising mass unrest and fuelling social enmity.

His wife, opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, fled to Lithuania to escape the sweeping post-election crackdown that crushed the protests. Tsikhanouski's lawyer could not be reached for comment about the new charges on Monday.

In a statement, the Investigative Committee, a law enforcement agency, accused Tsikhanouski of "provoking conflicts" in prison, including with his cell mates, and of systematically disobeying orders. Rights activists estimate about 1,500 people are in jail in Belarus on politically motivated charges. Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, is a pariah in the West and a close ally of Russia. (Writing by Tom Balmforth, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023