Shivpal Singh Yadav in line for 'big role' after meeting with SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav

The Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday met uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav at his residence raising the speculation that the latter would be given major responsibility in the party high.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 21:00 IST
Shivapal Yadav and Akhilesh Singh Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday met Shivpal Singh Yadav at his residence amid speculations about the latter would be given major responsibility in the party high. The meeting between both leaders went on for almost 45 minutes, said party sources.

There are speculations about Shivpal Singh Yadav being likely to be given important responsibility in the party since the manner in which "Yadav Kunba" came together to win the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat. The seat was vacant after the death of SP patron and senior leader Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Shivpal Yadav also accepted the Samajwadi Party flag in Etawah and vowed to work to strengthen the party. The Jaswantnagar MLA formed the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) in 2018 after being sidelined by the Samajwadi Party in 2016.

He contested against Akshay Yadav from Firozabadfor the seat won by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The victory of Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri played a big role in "bringing" uncle-nephew together. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

