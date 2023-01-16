Congress promises Rs 2,000 to 'women head of family' in Karnataka as its second guarantee

The Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said that every woman head of a household will get Rs 2,000 a month if the party is voted to power in the state. "Rs 24,000 a year would be directly credited to their bank accounts under "Gruha Lakshmi Yojana", an "unconditional universal basic income", Priyanka announced at a convention here.

She further said that the scheme is a part of 'Naa Nayaki'. "Naa Nayaki means 'I am a leader' and the Griha Lakshmi is part of this," she added.

The Congress leader said that a separate manifesto for women would be released in the state. "I am told that the situation in Karnataka is very shameful. I am told that your Ministers are taking 40 per cent commission on jobs. Rs 1.5 lakh crore is looted from the public through bribes. Scams like PSI (police sub-inspector recruitment scam) are common, police posts are being sold. Bribes are being taken for everything from housing, transfers and driving license," Priyanka Gandhi said.

According to the party, 'Gruha Lakshmi Yojana' is an attempt of the Congress party to share the "burden of the exorbitant" LPG prices and the "costly daily expenses" that a woman has to bear. Alleging rampant corruption in the BJP-ruled State, Gandhi said, "I want to ask a question, under BJP government, has your life become better? Did anything change in your life? Look at the past few years and evaluate your life before voting."

This is the second guarantee made by the party within days for the state where Assembly elections are due by May. Earlier, the party promised to provide 200 units of free electricity to every house.

However, the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hit out at Gandhi and said that no woman is ready to make her their leader. "Let Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi come and hold the function. I saw their title, which says 'Naa Nayaki' which means she's calling herself a Nayaki, it's their desperation. But, one thing is clear no woman is ready to make her their leader as nobody is in her favour," Karnataka CM said. (ANI)

