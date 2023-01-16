Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION DEL66 BJP-RESOLUTION **** Oppn's negative campaign against PM Modi exposed by SC verdicts: BJP political resolution New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Political resolution proposed at the BJP national executive on Monday accused the Opposition of running negative campaign and using abusive language against the government, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and asserted that Supreme Court verdicts exposed it. **** DEL46 BJP-EXECUTIVE MEET-NADDA **** Ensure party does not lose any of 9 state polls in 2023: Nadda at BJP national executive New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda on Monday underlined the importance of the nine state assembly polls to be held this year in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and asked the party's national executive to ensure it does not lose in any state. **** DEL49 LD COLLEGIUM-RIJIJU **** Rijiju writes to CJI on collegium system, suggests restructuring of MoP; Oppn hits out New Delhi: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has written to the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud for the inclusion of government nominees in the collegium system on appointments to the higher judiciary and defended it as a ''precise follow-up action'' suggested by the apex court while striking down the NJAC Act. **** DEL41 PM-3RDLD AGNIVEERS **** Agnipath transformative policy, game changer in making armed forces future-ready: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the first batch of Agniveers on being the pioneers of the Agnipath scheme, asserting that it is a transformative policy and a game changer in strengthening the armed forces and making them future-ready. **** DEL65 PB-CONG-LD RAHUL **** Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann should not be under anyone's remote control: Rahul Gandhi Hoshiarpur (Pb): In a swipe at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said he should not be under anyone's remote control and should run the state independently. **** DEL44 UP-GHAZIPUR-LD NEPAL CRASH **** Nepal crash: Video captures horrific moments before plane went down Ghazipur (UP): A video apparently shot by one of the five Indian passengers on board the aircraft that plunged into a gorge in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday captures the horrific moments of the crash that killed at least 68 people. **** DEL56 UKD-JOSHIMATH-LETTER-PM **** Activists write to PM; accuse U'khand govt of slow-paced relief-rehabilitation work in Joshimath Joshimath (U'khand): The Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti on Monday demanded scrapping of NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and asked the Centre to take over the relief and rehabilitation works in the land subsidence hit-town, accusing the Uttarakhand government of carrying them out at a snail's pace. **** DEL61 PAR-LD SESSION **** Budget Session of Parliament from January 31 to April 6 New Delhi: The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on January 31 and end on April 6, according to an official statement. **** LEGAL LGD23 DL-COURT-WOMAN DRAGGED-MURDER CHARGE **** Woman hit and drag case: Police tell court they will invoke murder charge against accused New Delhi: A Delhi sessions court was told on Monday the police will invoke section 302 of the IPC related to murder in the hit and run case in which a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death while trapped under a car in the national capital. **** LGD32 SC-NCLAT-LD GOOGLE **** Will Google India follow same regime as in Europe with regard to pre-installed apps in Android phones, asks SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked Google India, locked in a legal battle over a hefty Rs 1,337 crore penalty, if it will follow the same regime in India as it does in Europe with regard to pre-installed apps in Android-based mobile smartphones. **** BUSINESS DEL48 BIZ-LD TRADE **** Exports decline 12.2 pc in December on global headwinds; trade deficit widens to USD 23.76 bln New Delhi: India's exports contracted 12.2 per cent to USD 34.48 billion in December 2022, mainly due to global headwinds, and the trade deficit widened to USD 23.76 billion during the same period, according to official data released on Monday. **** DEL50 BIZ-2NDLD WPI **** December WPI inflation cools to 22-month low of 4.95 pc on lower food, vegetable prices New Delhi: The wholesale price-based inflation declined to a 22-month low of 4.95 per cent in December 2022, mainly due to fall in prices of food articles, especially vegetables, on easing supply side pressure and a higher base of last year. **** DEL67 BIZ-LD-GANGA-RIVER-CRUISE **** MV Ganga Vilas cruise reaches Patna, journey as per schedule, says govt New Delhi: The world's longest luxury river cruise MV Ganga Vilas has reached Patna and the vessel will continue its onward journey as per schedule, the government said on Monday while debunking reports that the vessel was stuck in Chhapra. **** FOREIGN FGN49 NEPAL-LDALL CRASH **** Nepal plane crash: Black box recovered from accident site as all 72 on board believed to be dead Kathmandu: All 72 people, including five Indian passengers, on board the crashed Yeti Airlines aircraft are believed to be dead as rescue workers made little progress in finding any survivors even as they recovered one more body and the black box from the accident site, officials said on Monday.By Shirish B Pradhan **** FGN44 NEPAL-CRASH-LD PILOT COUPLE **** In a tragic twist of fate, Nepalese pilot couple killed in plane crash 16 years apart Kathmandu: Grieving for her husband who was killed while flying a small Yeti Airlines' passenger plane in 2006, Anju Khatiwada decided to become a pilot and went to the US for an aviation course. ****

