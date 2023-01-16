J-K youth have to take lead in shouldering critical responsibilities to meet challenges ahead: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday said the youth of Jammu and Kashmir have to take a lead in shouldering critical responsibilities to meet various challenges ahead.

Interacting with NC's youth functionaries at party headquarters ‘Nawa-e-Subha’ here, Abdullah called upon them to have a sense of belongingness and commitment towards the party and the people.

During the interaction, he asked the young functionaries to step up their efforts to highlight the role of the party in the socio-political emancipation of the people of J-K.

The youth leaders raised very pertinent issues concerning the party and the youth of Kashmir. The party president heard their grievances and talked about possible solutions, a party statement said.

“Today’s youth are the leaders of tomorrow. You should never back down against all odds to fight for the people of J-K. You have to continue these services with enthusiasm,'' Abdullah said.

He said if the NC has to become a party of the young J-K. then it has to tap the potential of the youth leaders.

The NC has traditionally been a melting pot accommodating the region's plurality with more focus on the young segment of the population. No party has ever represented the aspirations of youth as the NC has, he added.

The Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar said the most impounding problem the youth are facing at present is “frustration”.

“This monster is eating up our youth slowly and gradually. Our sons and daughters are jobless. Every year thousands get added to this list of unemployed. The frustration as a result of a multitude of problems is increasing day by day.

“The incumbent administration has only served assurances to our youth instead of jobs and have failed to provide any viable solutions,'' he said.

Later, Abdullah met a delegation of the J-K unit of the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS).

The NC president assured the visiting delegation that he will raise their grievances at the appropriate forum including Parliament, the statement said.

