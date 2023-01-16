No discussion on extension of Nadda's tenure as BJP chief during National Executive meet: Sitharaman

Amid speculations about the extension of the tenure of Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that no discussions took place in this regard on the first day of the National Executive meeting of the party. It was speculated ahead of the meeting that Nadda, whose three-year term as the party chief (after he succeeded Amit Shah) is scheduled to conclude on January 20 this year, would get another term as the party president in view of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Addressing a press conference at NDMC Convention Centre, New Delhi, Sitharaman said that various topics were discussed during the meeting today which included the discussion on the Opposition's derogatory remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, G20, and Assembly elections. "Today a briefing has been held on how the activities of the 4 states are progressing which include Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Karnataka," she said.

When asked if the extension of Nadda's tenure was discussed during the meeting, the Minister said, "No discussion was held on that. Today the political proposal has been discussed." "There have been detailed discussions over 9 points introduced in the resolution for this year's NEC. The first discussion was on how opposition parties are using abusive language for attacking PM Modi ji," Sitharaman said.

Accusing the Opposition of continuously running negative campaigns against the BJP and PM Modi, the Minister said that the Supreme Court "crushed" their campaigns and "exposed them". "Opposition continuously ran negative campaigns against BJP and used abusive language to attack PM on many issues like Pegasus, Rafael deal, Enforcement Directorate money laundering, Central Vista, Economic basis-reservations, Demonetization. All these cases were fought in court and judgement has been in favour of the central govt. SC crushed Opposition's negative campaigns and exposed them through legal responses," she said.

The Minister lauded PM Modi's leadership for boosting India's image on the global stage and said that the national executive thanked the Prime Minister. "India's image on the global stage is at an all-time high, be it G20, SCO, or UN Security Council leadership, and how PM's image continued to dominate the world's agenda was also discussed. The national executive also thanked PM Modi ji over the global acceptance of the G20 mantra under India's presidency of One Earth, One Family & One Future. Apart from this council also thanked the PM for his initiative in UN reforms," she said.

Sitharaman said that discussions were also held on the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections which the party won and lost respectively towards the end of last year and said that the party changed the "anti-incumbency to pro-incumbency" in the Western state while the margin of victory and defeat remained less than 1 per cent in the hill state. "In Gujarat, we have registered victory by changing anti-incumbency to pro-incumbency. This is not an ordinary but a historic victory. The impact of Gujarat's victory will definitely be seen in the upcoming elections as well including the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In Himachal, we found it difficult to change the custom, but the difference between victory and defeat was less than 1 per cent. This was also discussed," she said.

"It was also mentioned in Nadda ji's speech in the morning that we have to win every upcoming assembly election. BJP workers have to take a resolution," the Minister added. Among other issues which were discussed include Kashi Tamil Sangaman conducted in Varanasi last year and the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in the run-up to Independence Day in 2022, and PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"Kashi Tamil Sangaman was also discussed during the meeting today and PM's contribution to reviving religious and traditional heritage was appreciated. There was a target of 20 crores to hoist the tricolour in every house. Many MSME sectors participating in it were recognized for their cooperation to make the flag. Many industries related to textiles also came forward in the national executive. Declaring Veer Bal Diwas is a great service done by the Prime Minister for the Sikh community," she said. Meanwhile, with the BJP holding its National Executive meeting in the national capital, party chiefs of four poll-bound states presented the ground report before the top leadership on Monday.

"Today the party chiefs of the four poll-bound states -- Karnataka, Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya -- kept their state reports in the meeting and discussed them. The discussion of five other poll-bound states -- Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram will be discussed tomorrow," a source said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers of BJP-ruled States and other senior party leaders also participated at the key meeting.

The meeting will conclude on Tuesday with PM Modi's valedictory address. (ANI)

