'Mischievous': Defence experts slam Mustafa Kamal's Uri, Pulwama remark

Lashing out at Mustafa Kamal, brother of former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah, Defence experts on Monday termed Kamal's statement that the Uri and Pulwama attacks were orchestrated by the Central government as highly 'mischievous', one made at the 'beck and call' of Pakistan. "No state will ever allow its soldiers to be killed by its own people. His statement is mischievous and made at the behest of the deep state of Pakistan. Jaish e Mohammed even celebrated after the attack. There is no doubt that Pakistan orchestrated the attacks," Defence expert PK Sehgal told ANI.

Terror strikes in Uri in 2016 and the Pulwama attack of 2019 were 'orchestrated' by the Central government, the National Conference (NC) leader alleged on Monday, adding that there were no photos of bodies of soldiers at the scenes of the two horrific attacks and that those who lost their lives belonged to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category. "I think Mustafa Kamal has lost his mind. He is feeling the guilt for what his party did in Kashmir in the last 30-4o years. It was his party that was responsible for the genocide of the Kashmiri Hindu community in 1990," Dhruv C Katoch, another defence expert, said.

Targeting the BJP, Kamal said fingers will continue to be pointed at the Centre till comes clean on who was at fault. "As far as I am concerned, it is very clear that the attacks were planned by the Union government. We didn't see photos of their (soldiers') bodies. Until the government makes it clear who was behind the attacks, fingers will remain pointed towards the agencies of the Government of India," Kamal told ANI.

The National Conference leader alleged that the "government and its lopsided policies" were responsible for the situation on the borders with neighbouring countries. He urged the Centre to set up a 'Truth and Reconciliation commission' at the national level to inquire into both the attacks.

"The government should form a truth reconciliation commission to inquiry into the Uri and Pulwama attacks and it should be made clear who is to blame. Until and unless it is clear, the blame will be on the agencies of the Centrak government," Kamal told ANI. On September 18, 2016, an Indian Army camp was attacked by heavily armed militants in Kashmir's Uri sector, leaving several jawans dead.

Less than a couple of weeks later, the elite Para commandos of the Indian Army retaliated with surgical strikes on some militant launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). On February 14, 2019, a CRPF convoy was attacked by militants in Kashmir's Pulwama, in which 44 Indian jawans lost their lives.

Striking back, Indian fighters bombed a terror hideout inside Pakistan's Balakote, inflicting an unspecified number of casualties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)