Traders' body seeks credit card scheme for businessmen

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 16-01-2023 22:42 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 22:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A traders' body has demanded a credit card scheme on the lines of Kisan credit card in the coming Union Budget.

''Trader credit card and Vyapaari Bhavishya Nidhi scheme (on the lines of Employees' Provident Fund scheme) needs introduction in the forthcoming budget for giving momentum to Atma Nirbhar Bharat,'' Ravi Kant Garg, National President, Bhartiya Udyog Vyapaar Mandal, told reporters.

Demands of covering every trader registered under GST with an accident claim of Rs 10 lakh on the lines of the scheme introduced by the Uttar Pradesh government, inclusion of Covid -19 type pandemic in accident due to calamity, relief up to Rs 4 lakh in income tax and Rs 5 lakh for senior citizens, a three-tier pension scheme for traders in the next budget have also been made in the letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, according to the office-bearers of the trade body.

