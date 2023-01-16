Left Menu

'Don't be a remote control in someone's hand': Rahul Gandhi takes dig at Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Addressing a rally during the Punjab leg of his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, the former Congress national president said, "Every state of India has a history, language and lifestyle. Punjab should be run from Punjab only, and not from Delhi."

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2023 22:47 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a swipe at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, saying that he should run the state from Punjab instead of being a "remote control". Addressing a rally during the Punjab leg of his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, the former Congress national president said, "Every state of India has a history, language and lifestyle. Punjab should be run from Punjab only, and not from Delhi."

He said Mann should listen to the plight of the farmers and labourers of his state and work towards addressing them. "I would like to say to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, that you are the CM of the state, and you should run the state from here. You should not come under Kejriwal-ji's pressure. You should work independently by listening to the farmers and labourers of the state. You should not be a remote control in the hand of someone else," Rahul said.

He had earlier attacked the Central government over 'inflation' and 'unemployment'. "It is the farmers and labourers who are hit the hardest by inflation. Unemployment hurts the children of common people and not those of billionaires. We have, thus, started the Bharat Jodo Yatra to highlight and fight unemployment, inflation and hatred," he said.

"We knew this journey won't be an easy one. However, 5-6 days into the journey, we were surprised at not getting tired. It is because we were being driven by your love and respect," he said. Earlier, Monday, the Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed in Punjab.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will end at Srinagar on January 30, with Rahul hoisting the Tricolour there. (ANI)

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

