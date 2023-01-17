Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

At MLK event, Biden courts Black vote and bashes Republicans

U.S. President Joe Biden marked the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday by adopting a fighting stance against proposals floated by Republicans who control the House, dismissing some as "fiscally demented." Gearing up for an expected announcement in the weeks ahead that he will run for a second, four-year term in 2024, Biden offered the sketches of an initial pitch to voters at an MLK breakfast organized by civil rights advocate Al Sharpton's National Action Network.

Explainer-Flooding in California: What are 'atmospheric rivers?'

Atmospheric rivers are storms akin to rivers in the sky that dump massive amounts of rain and can cause flooding, trigger mudslides and result in loss of life and enormous property damage. Rain and snow fed by an atmospheric river pummeled California for days, causing severe flooding and killing at least 19 people across the state.

House Speaker says Democrats should cap spending to avoid U.S. debt default

House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Sunday he believes Democrats would agree to cap government spending to avoid a U.S. debt default and he wants to discuss the idea with President Joe Biden. Republicans now in control of the House have threatened to use the debt ceiling as leverage to demand spending cuts from Biden's Democrats, who control the U.S. Senate.

Republicans want Biden home visitor logs - but not Trump's

The Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee on Sunday demanded visitor logs for President Joe Biden's house in Wilmington, Delaware, after classified documents were found in his office and garage. "Without a list of individuals who have visited his residence, the American people will never know who had access to these highly sensitive documents," Representative James Comer said in a letter to White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain dated Sunday.

White House says there are no visitor logs for Biden's Delaware home

No visitor logs exist for President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, where classified documents from his vice presidential days were found, as it is a private residence, the White House Counsel's office said on Monday. "Like every President across decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal. But upon taking office, President Biden restored the norm and tradition of keeping White House visitors logs, including publishing them regularly, after the previous administration ended them," the White House Counsel's office said in a statement.

Six people dead in California home shooting, including six-month old baby

Six people, including a 17-year-old mother and a six-month old baby, were killed in a shooting at a home in Goshen, California, on Monday, authorities said, describing the attack as targeted and calling it a "horrific massacre." Six victims were shot dead at the 6800 Block of Harvest Road, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux told reporters on Monday.

Santos to be removed from U.S. Congress if he broke campaign finance laws -Comer

U.S. Representative George Santos, who lied about much of his resume and life story, will be removed from Congress if found to have broken campaign finance laws, fellow Republican and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said on Sunday. "He's a bad guy," Comer said on CNN's "State of the Union" program. "It's not up to me or any other member of Congress to determine whether he can be kicked out for lying. Now, if he broke campaign finance laws, then he will be removed from Congress."

California assesses damage after days of deadly storms

Authorities in California were set to assess damage on Monday after a wave of storms killed at least 19 people, swept away scores of homes and forced thousands to evacuate. The state was expected to get a break from rain on Monday, but forecasters warned mud and rockslides are possible in canyons and steep hills as the ground is saturated after three weeks of rain and snow. Local and state emergency declarations remained in effect in Los Angeles County and dozens of other counties as the state begins to dig out.

New York Mayor says "no room" in his city for migrants

The mayor of New York traveled to the Mexican border city of El Paso on Sunday and declared that "there is no room in New York" for busloads of migrants being sent to America's most populous city. Eric Adams, a Democrat, was also critical of the administration of Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden, saying "now is the time for the national government to do its job" about the immigrant crisis at America's southern border.

In tribute to rights leader King, Biden invokes 'battle for the soul of this nation'

President Joe Biden told Americans to look towards Martin Luther King Jr.'s life for lessons on repairing their divisions, extremism and injustice, as he become the first sitting U.S. president to speak at a Sunday service in the civil rights leader's church in Atlanta. Marking Monday's national holiday celebrating King, Biden delivered a sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church at the invitation of its pastor, Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, centered on a common theme - the country and the world are battling against autocratic forces.

