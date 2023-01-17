Punjab: Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Tanda in Hoshiarpur

Left Menu

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 17-01-2023 09:17 IST | Created: 17-01-2023 09:17 IST
Braving biting cold, several people joined Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra that resumed its journey in Punjab from Tanda here on Tuesday morning.

The Punjab leg of the Congress' Kanyakumari to Kashmir march began on Wednesday from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib.

Senior leaders of the party, including its Punjab chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Harish Chaudhary and Raj Kumar Chabbewal, were seen accompanying Gandhi during the yatra that will halt for the night at Mukerian.

Gandhi, who was again seen wearing the white T-shirt that he has sported for much of the journey, met a group of women and got a photo clicked with them.

On Monday, the former Congress chief had said the yatra is getting an overwhelming response. He had also slammed the BJP government over the issues of unemployment and inflation.

The march, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar by January 30, with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

It has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. On Saturday, the march in Punjab was suspended for 24 hours in view of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary death. The MP had suffered a cardiac arrest during the yatra. The march had resumed on Sunday afternoon in Jalandhar.

The yatra had also taken a break on Friday in view of the Lohri festival.

