Left Menu

Delhi assembly: AAP accuses LG of interfering in govt work; speaker suspends 5 protesting BJP MLAs

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Tuesday suspended five BJP MLAs for the day after they protested against AAP MLA Atishis calling attention motion on the issue of alleged illegal interferences of Lieutenant Governor LG V K Saxena in the education of children and training of teachers.BJP legislators Ajay Mahawar, Jitendra Mahajan, OP Sharma, Abhay Verma and Anil Bajpai were marshalled out of the House on Goels directions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2023 12:50 IST | Created: 17-01-2023 12:50 IST
Delhi assembly: AAP accuses LG of interfering in govt work; speaker suspends 5 protesting BJP MLAs
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Tuesday suspended five BJP MLAs for the day after they protested against AAP MLA Atishi's calling attention motion on the issue of alleged ''illegal interferences'' of Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena in the education of children and training of teachers.

BJP legislators Ajay Mahawar, Jitendra Mahajan, OP Sharma, Abhay Verma and Anil Bajpai were marshalled out of the House on Goel's directions. Introducing the calling attention motion, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Atishi said Delhi is the only state which has earmarked a quarter of its budget for education.

The Kejriwal government has increased the budget for training of teachers by 10 times which has transformed the education system in the capital, she said. ''The LG's order to stop teachers from training in Finland is illegal. He holds a constitutional post and is not a BJP agent. He doesn't have power to take independent decisions according to Supreme Court orders,'' Atishi said.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed officers were obstructing works at ''the behest of the BJP-appointed LG while the BJP MLAs are alleging that Delhi government is not able to work''. The people of Delhi are irritated with the BJP for creating hurdles in the Kejriwal government's works, he said. BJP MLAs on Tuesday wore black clothes and turbans to the Delhi Assembly to protest against alleged corruption and scams of the AAP government and demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal resign from the post. Mahawar alleged corruption in the purchase of buses, excise policy and the work of the Delhi Jal Board. He said the ''dishonest'' government of Kejriwal is shielding Manish Sisodia ''accused of gross corruption'' while one of his ministers, Satyendar Jain, is in jail on corruption charges. This is the second day of the three-day session of the assembly that started on Monday. Amid protest by MLAs of the ruling AAP against Lieutenant Governor Saxena's alleged interference in the working of the city government, the assembly saw repeated adjournments on the first day of the session and hardly 10 minutes of proceedings could be held.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists unearth megaraptors, feathered dinosaur fossils in Chile's Patagonia; Move over Ben Franklin: Laser lightning rod electrifies scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists unearth megaraptors, feathered dinosaur fos...

 Global
2
FOREX-Yen slides as BOJ sticks to ultra-easy policy, sterling hits 1-mth high

FOREX-Yen slides as BOJ sticks to ultra-easy policy, sterling hits 1-mth hig...

 Japan
3
(Update: Launched)) SpaceX to launch upgraded GPS satellite for US Space Force | Watch live

(Update: Launched)) SpaceX to launch upgraded GPS satellite for US Space For...

 United States
4
U.S. to announce international cryptocurrency action -statement

U.S. to announce international cryptocurrency action -statement

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023