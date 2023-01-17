Che Guevara's daughter visits Chennai, to be feted by CPI(M) state unit

Aleida Guevara, daughter of Cuban revolutionary Ernesto 'Che' Guevara arrived here on a two-day visit on Tuesday to attend events organised by the state unit of the CPI(M).

She was accorded a warm welcome at the airport by CPI(M) state secretary G Balakrishnan and senior leader G Ramakrishnan among others.

According to the CPI(M), Aleida, who arrived here from Thiruvananthapuram, is likely to attend a party meeting on Tuesday and will participate in a public reception on Wednesday.

The public event will be attended by, among others DMK MP Kanimozhi and VCK founder and Lok Sabha member Thol Thirumavalavan. Aleida's daughter Estefania Guevara will also be felicitated at the event.

