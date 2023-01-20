AAP, BJP MLAs indulged in shadow boxing during Delhi Assembly session: Cong

The city unit of the Congress on Thursday alleged that the AAP and BJP MLAs indulged in a ''shadow boxing'' during the Delhi Assembly session to divert attention from important issues.

The four-day session concluded on Thursday.

Senior Congress leader and ex-MLA Anil Bhardwaj charged that the four-day session of the Delhi Assembly was a ''gross misuse of the tax payers' money to promote Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's selfish interest'' and claimed that no issue relevant to the people was discussed during the proceedings.

Bhardwaj, also chairman of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee's communications department, during a media interaction alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party indulged in a ''shadow boxing to make a mockery of the four-day Assembly session''.

He said that Kejriwal had made many lofty promises to the people, but ''fulfilled none'' as unemployment and price rise have ruined the lives of the people, already destroyed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

