Election Commission seeks report on Jan 18 political clash in Tripura

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought a report on Wednesday's clash between the supporters of two political parties in West Tripura, the sources said. According to the sources, the ECI has sought this report from the Director General of Police (DGP) and Chief Secretary of the Jirania sub-division by 3 pm on Friday.

"ECI seeks a report on the incident of a clash among supporters of two political parties at Jirania Sub-Division (West Tripura) on 18th January from DGP and Chief Secretary by 3 pm," the sources said. Reportedly, the alleged attack occurred almost half an hour after the ECI announced the Assembly election dates in the three Northeastern states.

The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the schedule for Assembly elections to Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland to be held in February-March this year. The results of all three states will be declared on March 2, 2023. "Voting for Assembly elections in Tripura will be held in a single phase on February 16 and in Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said during a press conference.

The CEC said that the terms of the poll-bound states of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura are coming to an end on March 12, 15, and 22 respectively. "The term of Assemblies of respective states in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura are respectively due to expire on March 12, 15, and 22. The 3 states have 60 Assembly constituencies each," the CEC said.

Detailing the number of voters in the poll-bound states, Kumar said, "There are more than 62.8 lakh electors combined in Nagaland, Meghalaya & Tripura including - 31.47 lakh female electors, 97,000 80+ voters, and 31,700 PwD voters. Over 1.76 lakh first-time voters to participate in the elections in 3 states." He also informed that there will be some polling stations managed completely by PwDs and women staff. Women will be in command in 376 PS across Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura. (ANI)

