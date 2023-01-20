Left Menu

Tripura: Ahead of assembly elections, Police, CAPF conduct flag march in Agartala

The Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Paramita Pandey said that the flag march has been conducted to instil confidence among the public.

20-01-2023
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and State Police personnel on Thursday conducted a flag march in Agartala ahead of the State Assembly elections slated to be held on February 16 with the vote-from-home option available for senior citizens of age more than 80 years and the person with a disability. According to the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Paramita Pandey, the flag march has been conducted to instil confidence among the public.

"It is being done to instil confidence among the public. We want to assure them that we are with them," SDPO (NCC) Paramita Pandey said. The flag march, which started from Ushabazar near the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala was marched upto the Gurjgabasti area of Agartala.

The said march has been conducted, two days after a political clash erupted between the supporters of two political parties in the state's Jirania sub-division on Wednesday. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought report on this matter, the sources said on Thursday. "ECI seeks a report on the incident of a clash among supporters of two political parties at Jirania Sub-Division (West Tripura) on 18th January from DGP and Chief Secretary by 3 pm," the sources said.

Reportedly, the alleged attack occurred almost half an hour after the ECI announced the Assembly election dates in the three Northeastern states. The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the schedule for Assembly elections to Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland to be held in February-March this year. The results of all three states will be declared on March 2, 2023.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the voting for Assembly Elections 2023 in Tripura will take place on February 16 and in Nagaland and Manipur, the elections will be held on February 27. The ECI also said that the results to these assembly elections will be declared on March 2. (ANI)

