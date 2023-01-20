Left Menu

Biden on classified docs discovery: 'There's no there there'

Theres no there there. The White House has disclosed that Biden attorneys found classified documents and official records on four separate occasions on November 2 at the offices of the Penn Biden Centre in Washington, on December 20 in the garage of the presidents Wilmington, Delaware, home, and on November 11 and 12 in the presidents home library.Attorney General Merrick Garland last week appointed Robert Hur, a former Maryland US attorney, to serve as special counsel to oversee the Justice Departments inquiry into the documents.

PTI | California | Updated: 20-01-2023 07:54 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 07:54 IST
Biden on classified docs discovery: 'There's no there there'
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden said there was ''no there there'' following the discovery of classified documents and official records at his home and former office.

''We found a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place,'' Biden said to reporters during a tour of the damage from storms in California on Thursday. ''We immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department.'' Biden said he was ''fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly.

''I think you're going to find there's nothing there,'' he said. ''There's no there there.'' The White House has disclosed that Biden attorneys found classified documents and official records on four separate occasions — on November 2 at the offices of the Penn Biden Centre in Washington, on December 20 in the garage of the president's Wilmington, Delaware, home, and on November 11 and 12 in the president's home library.

Attorney General Merrick Garland last week appointed Robert Hur, a former Maryland US attorney, to serve as special counsel to oversee the Justice Department's inquiry into the documents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet ...

 Global
2
NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines for Global South; J&J to discontinue HIV vaccine trial and more

Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines f...

 Global
4
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red Planet

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023