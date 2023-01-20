Left Menu

BJP's brainstorming session to decide strategy for Bengal panchayat polls

PTI | Durgapur | Updated: 20-01-2023 22:49 IST
BJP's brainstorming session to decide strategy for Bengal panchayat polls
A two-day brainstorming session of the BJP began on Friday evening with the state leadership discussing the party's strategy for the upcoming panchayat polls.

The West Bengal BJP, which has been licking its wounds after the assembly poll defeat in 2021, is trying to make a turnaround by using the upcoming rural polls in the state as a springboard.

It is holding its quarterly state executive committee meeting on Friday and Saturday at Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district to decide the party's roadmap for the upcoming rural polls in the state.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, national vice-president Dilip Ghosh, West Bengal in-charge Mangal Pandey, and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari were among the senior leaders who presided over the meeting.

''The two-day session will decide our strategy for the panchayat polls. Ensuring that we put up candidates in all the seats in the three-tier panchayat will be the biggest challenge apart from ensuring free and fair polls,'' a senior BJP leader said.

The state BJP, which has been plagued by infighting and exodus of its ranks, of late, has been making fresh attempts to challenge the ruling Trinamool Congress by hitting the streets.

The party had been struggling to keep its flock together since the assembly poll debacle, with top leaders and legislators, including Babul Supriyo, Arjun Singh and Mukul Roy, switching over to the TMC.

