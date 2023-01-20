Congress sets up political affairs committee for Bihar, Akhilesh Singh, Madan Mohan Jha included

The Congress on Friday set up a political affairs committee for Bihar with the likes of state unit chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh and senior leaders Madan Mohan Jha and Anil Sharma, part of it.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the constitution of the political affairs committee of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee, a party statement said.

The party formed a 24-member committee with 10 leaders named additionally as special invitees.

Those named as special invitees include former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, general secretary Tariq Anwar and party MPs Ranjeet Ranjan and Mohammed Jawaid.

Shakeel Ahmed, Afaque Alam, Murari Prasad Gautam, Shakeel Ahmed Khan, Chandan Yadav and Taukir Alam are also named as special invitees in the panel.

Ajeet Sharma, Chandan Bagchi, Avdhesh Singh, Kaukab Quadari and Vijay Shankar Dubey are among those named in the political affairs committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)