Left Menu

'Praja Sangrama Yatra: BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay likely to cover 17 LS constituencies

After successfully completing five phases of his 'Praja Sangrama Yatra', which started in August last year across 57 assembly constituencies, the BJP's Telangana president Bandi Sanjay is all set to embark on another round of the yatra.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2023 23:40 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 23:40 IST
'Praja Sangrama Yatra: BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay likely to cover 17 LS constituencies
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After successfully completing five phases of his 'Praja Sangrama Yatra', which started in August last year across 57 assembly constituencies, the BJP's Telangana president Bandi Sanjay is all set to embark on another round of the yatra. The latest leg of the yatra will be covered in a bus, in line with an idea floated by central leaders.

"We are in the process of finalising the schedule. However, as of now, the plan is to cover 17 Lok Sabha parliamentary constituencies in a space of 35-40 days. We will propose that this phase of yatra to gets underway by the end of February," a party source said. During the yatra, cenrtral leaders will join the BJP state chief at every Lok Sabha constituency that he covers.

Several Union ministers have been put in charge of various constituencies and assigned clusters as the party prepares for the year-end Assembly polls. Union Ministers, including Pralhad Joshi, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Jyotiraditya Scindia, BL Verma and Devu Sinh Chauhan, have been assigned several responsibilities in Telangana. Another plan around the yatra is also being discussed. "If the padayatra rolls out for another phase, the state president will cover 11 Assembly constituencies from Kodangal to Nizamabad." another source told ANI.

PM Narendra Modi had heaped praise on the party Telangana state president at the recently concluded two-day National Executive meeting. PM Modi had said Bandi's fighting spirit could be compared to that of stalwarts like Telegu legend NTR.

Bandi, who embarked on his Praja Sangrama Yatra in August 2021, has walked 1,393 kilometres in 120 days. The fifth phase of the yatra has covered 57 Assembly seats. Sanjay has held 112 public meetings, 72 gram sabhas and 90 cohort meetings so far. Over the course of his Praja Sangrama Yatra, Sanjay has taken the attack to K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana government and has highlighted the BJP's core agenda.

Bandi launched a tirade against the Telangana government, calling it a dynastic regime that has put the interest of the people and the state's development on the back burner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

 Germany
2
Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

 Nigeria
3
NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023