Afghanistan: Collapse of legal system is ‘human rights catastrophe’
UN News | Updated: 21-01-2023 00:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 00:00 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ED files supplementary charge sheet before court against 12 accused in money laundering case related to alleged Delhi excise policy scam.
Iran hangs two men for alleged crimes committed during protests - judiciary
Woman dies allegedly due to food poisoning after consuming 'Kuzhimanthi'
South Africa's Eskom says police investigating alleged poisoning of CEO
North Goa SP says no complaint received from Go First of alleged misbehaviour of two passengers