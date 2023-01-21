Left Menu

UK PM Sunak gets fined by police for failing to wear seat belt

Sunak, who apologised on Thursday for what he called a "brief error of judgement", filmed a video in the back seat of his car while travelling in the north of England, without wearing a seat belt. It is the second penalty Sunak has received from police after last year they found him to have broken COVID-19 lockdown rules, along with then-prime minister Boris Johnson.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-01-2023 00:48 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 00:43 IST
UK PM Sunak gets fined by police for failing to wear seat belt
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@RishiSunak)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British police issued Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with a fine on Friday for travelling in the backseat of a car without wearing his seat belt while filming a social media clip, a potentially embarrassing blow as he tries to revive his party's fortunes. Sunak, who apologised on Thursday for what he called a "brief error of judgement", filmed a video in the back seat of his car while travelling in the north of England, without wearing a seat belt.

It is the second penalty Sunak has received from police after last year they found him to have broken COVID-19 lockdown rules, along with then-prime minister Boris Johnson. The fine represents a new challenge for Sunak, whose Conservative Party trails far behind the opposition Labour Party in the opinion polls, ahead of an election due by January 2025 at the latest.

"The prime minister fully accepts this was a mistake and has apologised. He will of course comply with the fixed penalty," a spokesman from Sunak's Downing Street office said in a statement. Police in the northern English county of Lancashire confirmed that they had issued a 42-year-old man from London with a penalty notice.

Sunak becomes the second prime minister after Johnson to have been fined in such a manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

 Germany
2
Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

 Nigeria
3
NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023