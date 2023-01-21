Left Menu

U.S. Treasury's systems not built for prioritizing payments, Yellen says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2023 01:15 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 01:12 IST
U.S. Treasury's systems not built for prioritizing payments, Yellen says
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday the Treasury Department's systems are built to pay the governments debts when they are due, and not prioritize payments as some Republican lawmakers want if an agreement to raise the nation's debt ceiling is not reached.

"Treasury systems have all been built to pay our bills, to pay all of our bills when they are due and on time, and not to prioritize one form of spending over another," she told reporters in Senegal when asked about Republican plans.

The U.S. government hit its $31.4 trillion borrowing limit on Thursday. Yellen has informed congressional leaders her department can likely stave off a default until at least early June using extraordinary cash management measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

 Germany
2
Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

 Nigeria
3
NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023