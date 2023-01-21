Left Menu

Nominations for leader to replace Jacinda Ardern to close shortly

If a candidate is unable to secure two-thirds of the available votes before Thursday, the leadership contest will go to the wider membership. The winner will become prime minister until the next general election.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2023 01:23 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 01:23 IST
Nominations for leader to replace Jacinda Ardern to close shortly

Nominations to replace New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern close at 9 a.m. (2000 GMT) and if only one nomination is made then a result is expected Saturday.

Labour's chief whip Duncan Webb said in a statement on Friday that nominations close at 9 a.m. and to be nominated the candidate must receive support from at least 10% of Labour's members of parliament. If there is more than one candidate there will be an election Sunday by caucus -- the 64 Labour law makers in parliament. If a candidate is unable to secure two-thirds of the available votes before Thursday, the leadership contest will go to the wider membership.

The winner will become prime minister until the next general election. Ardern, 42, said Thursday she had "no more in the tank" to continue leading the country, and would step down no later than early February and not seek re-election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

 Germany
2
Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

 Nigeria
3
NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023