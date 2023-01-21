Biden: We're going to have discussion about US debt with McCarthy
President Joe Biden said on Friday that "we're going to have a discussion" with House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy about raising the U.S. debt ceiling.
At an event with city mayors, Biden said a U.S. debt default would be a calamity unlike anything ever seen in the United States financially. He did not provide details on when he might talk to McCarthy, who wants to tie a vote to raise the debt ceiling to government spending cuts.
