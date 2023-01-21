U.S. House Speaker McCarthy says accepts Biden's invitation to talk on debt limit
Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2023 02:38 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 02:38 IST
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Friday he would accept an invitation from President Joe Biden to sit down and discuss how to raise the U.S. debt limit.
McCarthy, the top Republican in Congress, made the remark on Twitter in response to a comment from Biden that he was going to have a discussion with McCarthy on raising the ceiling.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- House
- Congress
- U.S.
- Republican
- McCarthy
- Biden
- Joe Biden
- Kevin McCarthy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Facing pressure over border crossings, Biden steps up migrant expulsions
Biden signs condolences for former Pope Benedict in Washington
Hardline Republicans dig in against McCarthy's House speaker bid
US House adjourns for third day without electing Speaker, McCarthy loses in 11th round of voting
Biden signs condolences for former Pope Benedict in Washington