Left Menu

'Samadhan Yatra' an attempt by Nitish to befool people: Kishor

Calling Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumars Samadhan Yatra an attempt to befool people, political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor said chairing meetings of favourite ministers and bureaucrats at such programmes would not solve the problems faced by people.Interacting with media persons at Barauli in Gopalganj district, Kishor on Friday claimed the JDU leader had taken several yatras in the past, but that did not change anything for better in the state.This Samadhan yatra is his CM 14th yatra, but nothing has changed in the state.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 21-01-2023 09:26 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 09:26 IST
'Samadhan Yatra' an attempt by Nitish to befool people: Kishor
  • Country:
  • India

Calling Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Samadhan Yatra' an ''attempt to befool people'', political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor said chairing meetings of ''favourite ministers and bureaucrats'' at such programmes would not solve the problems faced by people.

Interacting with media persons at Barauli in Gopalganj district, Kishor on Friday claimed the JD(U) leader had taken several yatras in the past, but that did not change anything for better in the state.

''This Samadhan yatra is his (CM) 14th yatra, but nothing has changed in the state. This yatra is just an attempt to befool people. Chairing meetings with his favourite ministers and bureaucrats during a yatra will not solve people's problems,'' he said.

The 'Samadhan Yatra' of the JD(U) is aimed at assessing the status of ongoing welfare programmes and the pending works in the state.

Kishor further criticised the CM for not attending the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of the Congress.

''Leaders of other political parties are attending the Congress Yatra in different parts of the country, but Kumar refused to take part. Despite the fact that the Congress is a partner in the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar, Kumar did not participate. This has exposed him; his talk of opposition unity is a farce,'' Kishor added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

 Germany
2
Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

 Nigeria
3
NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023