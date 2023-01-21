Left Menu

Ramesh hits back after minister accuses Cong of pushing foreign vaccines' case during Covid

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2023 10:21 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 10:21 IST
Ramesh hits back after minister accuses Cong of pushing foreign vaccines' case during Covid
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday accused Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar of peddling ''lies'', after he alleged that the leaders of the opposition party were pushing the case of foreign vaccines after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

Tagging a video of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla's encounter with a journalist in Davos, Chandrasekhar said on Twitter that the pharmaceutical company tried to bully the Indian government into accepting conditions of indemnity.

''And Cong trio of Rahul, Chidambaram and Jairam Ramesh kept pushing case of foreign vaccines during Covid,'' the Union minister of state for information and technology said.

Hitting back at Chandrasekhar, Ramesh tweeted on Friday: ''Let not your ambition to climb the greasy pole make you more of a liar than you are.'' On Saturday, Ramesh stepped up his attack on the Union minister, saying: ''Rajeev_GoI, as minister concerned with regulating social media, you've misused it atrociously to peddle lies on me and my colleagues @PChidambaram_IN.'' ''We won't take it lying down, meanwhile I wanted to call you out for what you really are. Will Twitter have the guts to expose you?'' the Congress leader added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

 Germany
2
Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

 Nigeria
3
NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023