Two additional judges appointed to Karnataka High Court

Two additional judges were on Saturday appointed to the Karnataka High Court.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted to announce the appointment of Ramachandra Dattatray Huddar and Venkatesh Naik Thavaryanaik as the additional judges.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as permanent judges.

According to the law ministry's website, as on January 2, while the sanctioned strength of the Karnataka High Court was 62, it had 13 vacancies.

