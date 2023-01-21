Left Menu

Why did Vajpayee remind Modi of 'raj dharma': Cong's swipe over BBC documentary 'censorship'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 18:44 IST
Why did Vajpayee remind Modi of 'raj dharma': Cong's swipe over BBC documentary 'censorship'
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Saturday criticised the government for the ''censorship'' of a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking why had then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee reminded Modi of 'raj dharma' after the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The Centre has issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the documentary ''India: The Modi Question'', according to sources. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier slammed the documentary as a ''propaganda piece'' that lacked objectivity and reflected a colonial mindset.

Reacting to the developments, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, ''PM and his drumbeaters assert that the new BBC documentary on him is slanderous. Censorship has been imposed.'' ''Then why did PM Vajpayee want his exit in 2002, only to be pressured not to insist by the threat of resignation by Advani?'' he said.

Why did Vajpayee remind him of his 'raj dharma', Ramesh asked.

The Congress leader also attached a video clip of Vajpayee talking about ''raj dharma'' with the then Gujarat chief minister, Modi, sitting next to him.

The BBC documentary claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state.

AICC general secretary organisation K C Venugopal had on Friday alleged that Modi ''is still scared of the truth about 2002 coming out 21 years later''.

The MEA had condemned the BBC Panorama programme, which has not been screened in India, alleging it was designed ''to push a particular discredited narrative''.

"The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset is blatantly visible,'' MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters during a press briefing in New Delhi on Thursday when asked about the controversial series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupiter

Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupite...

 Global
2
Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023