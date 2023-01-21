Left Menu

J-K: Kin of Rajouri terror attack victims given appointment letters

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district Saturday handed over appointment letters to the kin of the seven people killed in a deadly terror attack earlier this month.Five people including two brothers and a father-son duo were killed when terrorists opened fire at Dhangri village in Rajouri on January 1.

J-K: Kin of Rajouri terror attack victims given appointment letters
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district Saturday handed over appointment letters to the kin of the seven people killed in a deadly terror attack earlier this month.

Five people including two brothers and a father-son duo were killed when terrorists opened fire at Dhangri village in Rajouri on January 1. Two children lost their lives when an improvised explosive device, left behind by the terrorists, exploded the next day. Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri Vikas Kundal visited the bereaved families and presented appointment letters to the kin, an official said. The appointments were sanctioned and announced by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

According to a spokesperson, the deputy commissioner handed over the appointment letters to Saroj Bala, Neeta Devi, Vanshu Sharma, Prinka Sharma, Shub Sharma and Neeta Devi.

While Bala is the lone survivor in her family after losing her both sons, Devi lost her husband and father-in-law in the terror attack.

Expressing his condolences to the bereaved families, Kundal said although the loss of their loved ones can never be replaced, the district administration will support them in this difficult time and provide them with any assistance they may need.

