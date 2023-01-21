Left Menu

TMC manifesto in Meghalaya next week; Mamata to hold road show in Tripura on Feb 7

With an aim at expanding the partys footprint in the northeast, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will hold a road show in poll-bound Tripura on February 7, a party leader said on Saturday.TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will release the partys manifesto for the Meghalaya assembly polls on January 24, he said.

21-01-2023
With an aim at expanding the party's footprint in the northeast, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will hold a road show in poll-bound Tripura on February 7, a party leader said on Saturday.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will release the party's manifesto for the Meghalaya assembly polls on January 24, he said. ''Mamata Banerjee will visit Tripura on February 6-7. On the first day of her visit to the poll-bound state, she will offer puja at Tripureshwari temple and will hold a road show in Agartala on February 7,'' the TMC leader said, requesting anonymity. This will be her third visit to the northeastern region in three months as she had held a public meeting in Meghalaya's North Garo Hills district on January 18 and addressed a TMC workers' convention last month in the state's capital Shillong. The Trinamool Congress is likely to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Tripura alone, the party leader said. The party is yet to take a call on whether it will field candidates in all the 60 constituencies or only in those seats where it has a ''strong presence'', he said. Elections to the Tripura assembly will be held on February 16. The TMC has been trying to strengthen its foothold in Meghalaya and Tripura along with Assam in the region.

''Abhishek Banerjee will visit another poll-bound state Meghalaya on January 24 and release the TMC's manifesto there,'' the party leader said.

Elections to the 60-member Meghalaya assembly will be on February 27.

In November 2021, 12 of the 17 MLAs of the Congress in Meghalaya had joined the TMC, making it the principal opposition party in the assembly of the hill state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

