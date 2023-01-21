Left Menu

Atishi slams BJP over demand to remove DCW chief pending inquiry into 'attack'

Even as the BJP on Saturday wrote to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena demanding that Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal be asked to step aside from her post till the ongoing inquiry into the alleged attack on her is completed, AAP MLA Atishi Marlena attacked the BJP and the L-G over the prevailing law-and-order situation in the national capital.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 19:12 IST
AAP MLA Atishi Marlena. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Even as the BJP on Saturday wrote to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena demanding that Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal be asked to step aside from her post till the ongoing inquiry into the alleged attack on her is completed, AAP MLA Atishi Marlena attacked the BJP and the L-G over the prevailing law-and-order situation in the national capital. A fresh war of words between the BJP and the ruling AAP erupted after the DCW chief alleged that she was 'molested' and 'dragged by a car' for several meters near AIIMS in the wee hours on Thursday.

In a letter to the L-G on Saturday, the BJP demanded that the Delhi women's panel chief should step aside in the interest of a fair probe in the matter. Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Atishi said, "Can the BJP leaders hold a press conference and say that Delhi is safe for women and they can step out of their houses in the dark? It is the L-G who is responsible for law and order in Delhi."

She further accused BJP leaders of making "false allegations" against the DCW chief. "Swati Maliwal is the only woman who is fighting for the rights of fellow women and the BJP leaders should be ashamed for making such false allegations against her. It's their responsibility to improve the law-and-order situation in Delhi," the AAP MLA said.

She also hit back at the L-G over his allegation that the AAP government has not built schools despite plots allotted for the purpose by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). "We would like to ask the LG, where are the 13 plots given by the DDA? Four of the plots are yet to be handed over to the government. Another plot in Seemapuri is under the illegal occupation of the land mafia. Our officers are being threatened with CBI inquiry by the L-G. A vigilance inquiry has been ordered into classrooms already built. How can our government build new schools and classrooms when our officials are being threatened? The L-G stops work and threatens our officers and then questions our government," Atishi said.

She also advised the L-G to ensure the 'dignity' and constitiutional sanctity of the post he holds. "The L-G is not a BJP leader-spokesperson. If you have to enter politics, then contest the elections. But as long as you are in a constitutional post, take care of the dignity of your chair," she added.

Earlier, the DCW chief alleged in her complaint that a man driving a white hatchback pulled over near her and "made indecent gestures". She claimed that she was standing on the pavement when the man pulled over near her and offer her a lift. She alleged that the driver stood started insisting that she sits inside the car.

According to the police, after being reprimanded by Maliwal, the man drove off but he was back after a short while, again gesturing at her to sit inside the vehicle. Maliwal said she was standing with her team at Gate number 2 of AIIMS, which comes within the Kotla police station limits.

"As she refused again and went near the car's side window to reprimand him, the man rolled up the glass window. She said her hand got stuck in the car window and she was dragged for about 10-15 meters," DCP (South), Chandan Chowdhary said. (ANI)

