West Bengal: Police lathi-charge ISF demonstrators in Kolkata

The police on Saturday lathi-charged the demonstrators of the newly formed Indian Secular Front (ISF) during a convention organised on the foundation day of the party.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 19:25 IST
Visuals fron the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Police lathi-charged and lobbed tear gas shells at the demonstrators of Indian Secular Front (ISF) during a convention organised on the foundation day of the party at Esplanade area in central Kolkata on Saturday. While talking to ANI, Zulfikar Mullah, one of the demonstrators, said, "The situation escalated after the police lathi-charged. The police said the demonstration was causing jams in the area and asked us to disperse."

Another demonstrator, Sheikh Munirul said, "The authorities did not listen to us. They simply lathi-charged us. They broke our hands and some people also lost their mobile phones. We did not throw bricks. It was a peaceful protest." The members of ISF had blocked the road over the incident in Bhangar. ISF MLA Naushad Siddique was also detained during the protest.

On Friday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and ISF workers clashed in the Bhangar area located in the South 24 Parganas district in the state. Bricks were hurled at the police by the protesters when the police tried to disperse the crowd today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

