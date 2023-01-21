Gujarat BJP executive committee to meet on Jan 23-24 to discuss future strategies, approve resolutions

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Gujarat executive committee will meet on January 23 and 24 to discuss and approve resolutions passed in the recently concluded national executive meet as well as finalise future strategies, state unit chief CR Paatil said on Saturday.

The meet, the first since the BJP won a record 156 seats in the 182-member Assembly in the December polls, will take place in Surendranagar, he added.

Addressing a press conference, he said, ''We are preparing for the 2024 (Lok Sabha) elections, and we will win it with many records. The record victory of the BJP in Gujarat was discussed at the recently-concluded national executive council held in New Delhi.'' He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, national-level leaders as well as the people of Gujarat and party workers, including 81 lakh ''page committee members'', for the victory in the state.

''Modi magic worked because of the love, trust and expectations shown by the people and his capacity to fulfil those expectations. Many tried to lure people on the basis of 'guarantee cards' but voters showed wisdom so that no hindrance is created in the path of development of the state and the country,'' Paatil said.

The Aam Aadmi Party had carried out a sustained campaign in the state polls, with its leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, making polls promises or ''guarantees'' of free electricity, schools, allowances to women and unemployed youth. It managed to win just five seats.

''If the credit for this victory goes to anyone, then it is Modi. He held 33 rallies, road shows, and met workers in different districts. Voters of Gujarat also share the credit for voting for BJP candidates while trusting Modi,'' Paatil, the Lok Sabha member from Navsari near here, said.

Reeling off records the party set during the Gujarat polls, Paatil said 11 candidates won with a margin of more than one lakh votes, 51 won with margins in the range of 50,000 to one lakh, 66 with victories in 40,000-50000 range.

''Congress candidates lost deposits on 40 seats, while the figure was 128 for the Aam Aadmi Party. There was a difference of 19,000-1.20 lakh votes on 33 seats where AAP was runner up to the BJP,'' Paatil added.

Paatil said Amit Shah's presence in the state for two months and the Union minister's vast experience too helped the party come up with a resounding victory.

He said 81 lakh page committee members, the booth-level workers who were given charge of 2.01 crore votes, managed to ensure the BJP won 1.68 crore, or 83 per cent, of these votes.

