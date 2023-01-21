'L-G defaming govt school students, teachers': AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj

AAP MLA and spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday accused Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena of defaming the state's education system. Addressing a press conference in the national capital on Saturday, Bharadwaj accused the L-G of calling guest teachers 'ghost teachers'.

Further accusing the Delhi L-G of maligning the image of government school teachers in the Capital, Bharadwaj said, "In the last 7-8 years, Delhi's government school teachers have worked even harder than our Education Minister Manish Sisodia. But yet, the L-G is trying to defame the 18 lakh government school students and 60,000 teachers by putting out false data and calling them worthless." Laying into the L-G further, the AAP MLA said, "While we have beautified Delhi over the last few years, a man from Gujarat suddenly showed up and started defaming us and questioning our years of hard work."

The Delhi L-G on Friday reportedly wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming that the number of students enrolled in government schools in the national capital has dropped from 16 lakh to 15 lakh. Hitting back, Bhardwaj accused the L-G of "crossing all limits of democracy by putting out figures which the BJP spokesperson has been quoting for the last 7 years."

"When our government was formed, the number of government school students stood at 14.66 lakh. However, it has since increased to 18 lakh. It is a shame that the L-G is peddling lies and pressuring newspapers into printing dubious data on their front pages," he added. The AAP leader said, "Instead of working together as a team, the L-G is busy sending letters. Even the US First Lady (Jill Biden) had praised our government schools, but it hasn't stopped the L-G from defaming our elected government." (ANI)

