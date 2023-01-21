Left Menu

Rajasthan govt fulfilling dream of 26/11 victim to have home of her own: Rahul

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 20:22 IST
Rahul Gandhi in Alwar on Monday (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Congress government in Rajasthan is fulfilling the dream of a woman, who was injured in the 26/11 terror attack and then became a witness, to have a house of her own, Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday.

In a tweet, the former Congress chief said that at the age of nine, Devika Rotavan was injured in the 26/11 terror attack and then became a witness for ensuring justice for the country.

Recently, she also participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

''Honouring her patriotism, the government of Rajasthan is fulfilling his dream of having her own home. Proud of you, Devika!'' he said.

