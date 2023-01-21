Following are the top stories at 9:10 PM: NATION DEL31 LD DOCUMENTARY **** Govt blocks access to BBC documentary on Modi, Gujarat riots New Delhi: The Centre has issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary ''India: The Modi Question'', according to sources. **** DEL37 JK-BLAST-3RDLD JAMMU **** Twin blasts leave nine injured in Jammu two days ahead of Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra's arrival Jammu: Just two days before Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to reach Jammu, two back-to-back explosions rocked a busy locality on the outskirts of the city on Saturday, leaving nine people injured, officials said. **** BOM19 CJI-LD CONSTITUTION **** Basic structure doctrine a North Star that guides interpreters of Constitution, says CJI Chandrachud Mumbai: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Saturday called the basic structure doctrine a North Star that guides and gives certain direction to the interpreters and implementers of the Constitution when the path ahead is convoluted. **** DEL32 COVID-VACCINE-LAUNCH **** First Indian intranasal Covid vaccine to be launched on Jan 26 Bhopal: Homegrown vaccine maker Bharat Biotech will launch its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine iNCOVACC, the first of its kind in India, on January 26, the company's chairman and managing director Krishna Ella said here on Saturday. **** DEL33 DEF-ARMY CHIEF **** Army Chief Gen Pande visits Eastern Command HW, reviews situation along LAC New Delhi: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Saturday carried out a comprehensive review of India's military preparedness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim during a visit to the headquarters of the eastern Army command. **** DEL26 POLLS-EC-RELIGIOUS INSTITUTIONS **** EC reminds parties of law, poll code provisions barring use of religious institutions for political purposes New Delhi: Ahead of assembly polls in three northeastern states and various byelections, the Election Commission has reminded its field machinery and political parties of a law and provisions of the model code which prohibit the use of places of worship as a forum for election propaganda ''in any manner''. **** DES49 COLLEGIUM-KIRPAL-LGBTQ **** LGBTQ activists laud SC Collegium's stand on Saurabh Kirpal's appointment as Delhi HC judge New Delhi: Sexual orientation should not be the means to judge anyone's competence, LGBTQ community members said and lauded the Supreme Court Collegium for reiterating its recommendation for appointing senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal, an openly gay person, as a Delhi High Court judge. **** DES44 UKD-LD JOSHIMATH **** Demolition of unsafe buildings resumes in Joshimath; buildings with cracks rise to 863 Dehradun: The demolition of 'unsafe' buildings in subsidence-hit Joshimath in Uttarakhand resumed on Saturday as the weather improved, even as the number of buildings with cracks rose to 863, officials said. **** MDS10 TN-LD BYPOLL **** Erode East bypoll turns spotlight on BJP as AIADMK factions look to contest seat Chennai: The Erode East Assembly by-poll suddenly turned the spotlight on BJP with the AIADMK factions led by K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam rushing to Kamalalayam - BJP State headquarters here - seeking the saffron party's support for their respective parties. **** DEL35 HR-LD DERA CHIEF **** Dera Sacha Sauda chief walks out of Rohtak jail after being granted 40-day parole; SAD, SGPC object Chandigarh/Baghpat: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh walked out of the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak on Saturday after he was granted a 40-day parole and reached Barnawa Ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat accompanied by his adopted daughter Honeypreet amid tight security. **** SPORTS SPD25 SPO-WREST-MINISTRY-COMMITTEE **** Wrestling mess: Sports Ministry to announce names of oversight committee members on Sunday New Delhi: The Sports Ministry will announce the names of its oversight committee members, who will probe the allegations of sexual harassment and corruption against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, on Sunday, ministry sources said. **** SPD16 SPO-WREST-WFI-LD REPLY **** WFI rejects wrestlers' allegations in reply to government, claims protest is motivated New Delhi: The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has rejected all the allegations, including that of sexual harassment against its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and claimed that the wrestlers' protest was motivated by a ''hidden agenda to dislodge the current management''.By Amanpreet Singh **** FOREIGN FGN29 PAK-BLASPHEMY-HRCP **** Amendments to blasphemy laws likely to exacerbate persecution of minorities: Pak human rights body Islamabad: Pakistan's top human rights body has expressed deep concern over amendments to the country's controversial blasphemy laws, saying they are likely to exacerbate the persecution of the beleaguered religious minorities and minority sects. **** FGN28 PAK-LD SHIPPING **** Foreign shipping lines may stop services for cash-strapped Pakistan: Report Islamabad: Shipping agents have warned the cash-strapped Pakistan government that all exports could come to a halt as foreign shipping lines are considering stopping their services for the country after banks stopped remitting freight charges to them due to a lack of dollar availability, according to a media report on Saturday. ****

