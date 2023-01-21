Some people trying to drive wedge between BJP and Maha leader Pankaja Munde: Bawankule

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday said some people are trying to create a rift between the party and its leader Pankaja Munde.

Speaking to reporters in Jalna, Bawankule alleged Pankaja Munde's statements were twisted by editing video clips and were sent to the media to project she is working against the party's interests. The BJP leader said he would demand that the police inquire into the edited videos (of Pankaja Munde's statements) and take action.

''Pankaja tai is our leader and she is working to strengthen the party. But some people are trying to project that she is working against the party,'' he said without naming anyone. On many occasions, alleged political differences between BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde and senior leader Devendra Fadnavis were discussed in hushed tones in the party circles.

Fadnavis, who was chief minister during 2014-19, and Pankaja Munde, then minister, had denied any rivalry between them. ''Pankaja Munde is not against any leader. No BJP leader, including Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Raosaheb Danve, are creating obstacles in her work,'' Bawankule said.

He denied allegations that BJP didn't stand behind state unit women's wing chief Chitra Wagh for her remarks against model-cum-social media influencer Uorfi Javed. ''The whole party had backed Wagh,'' he said.

Bawankule was in Jalna to campaign for BJP candidate Kiran Patil for the Legislative Council election for the Aurangabad Teachers' Constituency scheduled to be held on January 30.

He alleged leaders of the Congress and NCP diverted the development fund to the western Maharashtra region when in power at the expense of the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions.

''The previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government was deaf and dumb. Its leaders didn't listen to the grievances of the people and teachers,'' he said.

Kiran Patil will face off against NCP's Vikram Kale who was supported by the Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)