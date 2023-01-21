Left Menu

Raj: BJP attacks Cong over video of woman being forcibly moved out minister's residence

The BJP in Rajasthan on Saturday attacked the Congress government over a purported video of a woman being forcibly moved out of a public hearing at the residence of state Women and Child Development Minister Mamta Bhupesh. Because of this thinking, there is no limit to barbarism against women in the state, the Union minister

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-01-2023 22:57 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 22:57 IST
The BJP in Rajasthan on Saturday attacked the Congress government over a purported video of a woman being forcibly moved out of a public hearing at the residence of state Women and Child Development Minister Mamta Bhupesh. Targeting the ruling party in the state, the BJP said it shows how the Congress government and its ministers work. In the video, the woman is purportedly seen arguing with the minister and later, being moved out of the residence by a male staff member. Minister Bhupesh could not be reached for comments. The BJP's Rajasthan unit tweeted in Hindi that the last day of an ''arrogant'' Congress is not far. Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also condemned the incident. He tweeted that ''a woman who came to Gehlot government minister Mamta Bhupesh with a request was pushed out in front of her daughter''. This government thinks that women ''cross their limits if they raise their voice'', the MP from Jodhpur tweeted in Hindi.

''These people consider the daughters of the poor as second class citizens. Because of this thinking, there is no limit to barbarism against women in the state,'' the Union minister

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

