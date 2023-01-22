Meghalaya celebrates 51st Statehood Day

Left Menu

Meghalaya on Saturday celebrated its 51st Statehood Day, with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma saying the northeastern state will continue to follow the footsteps of the leaders to pave new avenues of growth.Meghalaya emerged as an autonomous state on April 2, 1970, and as a full-fledged state on this day in 1972.Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of the state on the occasion of the statehood day.This state is known for its vibrant culture, particularly music, art and passion towards sports.

PTI | Shilllong | Updated: 22-01-2023 00:04 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 00:04 IST
''This state is known for its vibrant culture, particularly music, art and passion towards sports. People from Meghalaya have excelled in diverse fields. I pray for Meghalaya's continuous progress in the years to come,'' Modi said in a Tweet.

The chief minister also wished everyone a Happy 51st Meghalaya Day.

"We stand committed to fulfill the dream of a Best Meghalaya, honouring the vision of our leaders before us and we will continue in their footsteps to pave new avenues of growth for the future of our State and its people," he said.

Governor BD Mishra said that 51 years ago, the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi presided over the historic function of the creation of the full-fledged state of Meghalaya at Polo ground in Shillong.

"It fulfilled the long cherished political aspirations of the people of Khasi, Jaintia and Garo Hills," he said.

During the day, the Meghalaya Day Excellence Awards 2022 were handed over to 18 government officials for their meritorious services to the public.

