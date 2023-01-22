New Zealand's new PM Hipkins names Carmel Sepuloni as deputy PM
New Zealand's incoming Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Sunday named Carmel Sepuloni the new deputy prime minister.
Hipkins, 44, announced his appointment at a news conference after the ruling Labour Party confirmed him as successor to Jacinda Ardern as party leader and prime minister.
