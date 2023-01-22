Left Menu

New Zealand's new PM Hipkins names Carmel Sepuloni as deputy PM

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2023 07:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 07:55 IST
New Zealand's incoming Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Sunday named Carmel Sepuloni the new deputy prime minister.

Hipkins, 44, announced his appointment at a news conference after the ruling Labour Party confirmed him as successor to Jacinda Ardern as party leader and prime minister.

