Hindu body takes out march to protest against 'love jihad', illegal conversions and cow slaughter in Pune
Members of Sakal Hindu Samaj on Sunday staged a protest in Maharashtra's Pune against 'love jihad', alleged illegal conversions, and cow slaughter.
ANI | Updated: 22-01-2023 15:34 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 15:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Members of Sakal Hindu Samaj on Sunday staged a protest in Maharashtra's Pune against 'love jihad', alleged illegal conversions, and cow slaughter. The members also took out a march to draw attention to issues like increasing atrocities on women, illegal conversions, ban on cow slaughter.
The march titled 'Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha' began at Lal Mahal and culminated at the Deccan area of Pune. Earlier Hindu organisations staged a 'Jan Aanch' march in Maharashtra's Kolhapur against 'love jihad', alleged illegal conversions and cow slaughter. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Beautification works underway in Pune ahead of next week's G20 meet
TGBL inks pact with Pune Muncipal Corp to set up first plant to extract hydrogen from solid waste
Hindustan Zinc’s Sakhi Women Moving Towards New Horizon for Greater Good
Fake NOCs provided to three Pune schools, case registered
BJP seeks ouster of Bihar minister for disparaging comments on Hindu epic, seeks Nitish' apology