Hindu body takes out march to protest against 'love jihad', illegal conversions and cow slaughter in Pune

Members of Sakal Hindu Samaj on Sunday staged a protest in Maharashtra's Pune against 'love jihad', alleged illegal conversions, and cow slaughter. The members also took out a march to draw attention to issues like increasing atrocities on women, illegal conversions, ban on cow slaughter.

The march titled 'Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha' began at Lal Mahal and culminated at the Deccan area of Pune. Earlier Hindu organisations staged a 'Jan Aanch' march in Maharashtra's Kolhapur against 'love jihad', alleged illegal conversions and cow slaughter. (ANI)

