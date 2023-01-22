Left Menu

UP BJP state working committee passes motion over death of PM's mother, Mulayam Singh Yadav

The Uttar Pradesh BJP working committee meeting on Sunday passed a condolence motion over the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modis mother Heeraben, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and former governor Keshari Nath Tripathi.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-01-2023 16:29 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 15:57 IST
The Uttar Pradesh BJP working committee meeting on Sunday passed a condolence motion over the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and former governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. State General Secretary Subrat Pathak proposed the motion at the beginning of second session of the meeting, saying the party has been hit by the untimely death of many of its senior workers. BJP's state media in-charge Manish Dixit said the state has lost some politicians of the opposition as well as eminent journalists, litterateurs and historians. The working committee passed the condolence motion over the death of Modi's mother Heeraben, former BJP state president Keshari Nath Tripathi, Mulayam Singh Yadav, comedian and Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council chairman Raju Srivastava, MLA Arvind Giri, and others. BJP UP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary had on Saturday said that the party would hold 98 working committee meetings by February 5, and 1,900 mandal level meetings by February 12.

