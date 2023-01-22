Left Menu

Hazaribag woman set on fire for resisting 'rape' attempt, dies

The 23-year-old woman, who was set on fire for allegedly resisting rape attempt, succumbed to her burn injuries in a Ranchi hospital on Sunday morning, police said. The sister-in-laws sons are also allegedly involved in the crime.Sub-Divisional Police Officer SDPO Anuj Oraon, who is investigating the case, told PTI, The allegations made in the FIR by the victim did not match with our initial investigation.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 22-01-2023 16:36 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 16:16 IST
Hazaribag woman set on fire for resisting 'rape' attempt, dies
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 23-year-old woman, who was set on fire for allegedly resisting rape attempt, succumbed to her burn injuries in a Ranchi hospital on Sunday morning, police said. The woman had been doused with petrol and set on fire in her home in Jharkhand's Hazaribag allegedly by four persons for resisting rape attempt on the night of January 7, with three of her attackers being her relatives.

The woman was under treatment at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) with about 70 per cent burn injuries. Hazaribag Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Ratan Chothe confirmed to PTI that, ''The woman died on Sunday morning at RIMS.'' Hazaribag police had formed a special investigation team (SIT) for a thorough probe into the case. However, no arrest has been made in the case so far.

The SP said that the investigation is on and accused will be nabbed soon. ''Apart from named accused in the FIR, we are also investigating the role of the victim’s husband in the incident.'' There is a mismatch in statements given by the woman and her husband. ''The woman had told police that she was rescued by the neighbours after she shouted for help, while the husband claimed that she was rescued by him,'' the SP said.

The husband was already married and the victim was his fourth wife, police said.

The police had also raised doubt over the rape attempt allegation of the woman, as among the four accused allegedly involved in the crime, one is a woman and she is sister in-law of the victim. The sister-in-law's sons are also allegedly involved in the crime.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anuj Oraon, who is investigating the case, told PTI, ''The allegations made in the FIR by the victim did not match with our initial investigation. We are yet to find any evidences against the accused.'' He said, ''We are waiting for the FSL’s (forensic science laboratory) report to reach any conclusion.'' Meanwhile, family members of the victim demanded that police immediately arrest the accused persons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

 Peru

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023