CJI Chandrachud's pitch for making SC judgments available in regional languages laudatory: PM Modi

The central government is undertaking numerous efforts to encourage Indian languages including giving the option of studying subjects like engineering and medicine in ones Matru Bhasha mother tongue, Modi said in another tweet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2023 17:08 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 17:06 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud's emphasis on making Supreme Court judgments available in regional languages.

''At a recent function, the Hon'ble CJI Justice DY Chandrachud spoke of the need to work towards making SC judgments available in regional languages. He also suggested the use of technology for it. This is a laudatory thought, which will help many people, particularly youngsters,'' Modi wrote on Twitter and shared on the site the relevant clip of the CJI's speech delivered at an event organised by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa in Mumbai.

The prime minister has in the past often pitched for making judicial verdicts more accessible to the common man by making those available in regional languages.

''India has several languages, which add to our cultural vibrancy. The central government is undertaking numerous efforts to encourage Indian languages including giving the option of studying subjects like engineering and medicine in one's Matru Bhasha (mother tongue),'' Modi said in another tweet.

