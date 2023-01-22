Budget session of Kerala Assembly to begin Jan 23

Left Menu

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-01-2023 17:16 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 17:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The budget session of the Kerala Assembly will be held between January 23 and March 30, Speaker A N Shamseer said here on Sunday.

The 33-day long session will begin on Monday with the policy address by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, he said.

The debate on the motion of thanks for the Governor's speech is scheduled on January 25, February 1 and 2.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal will present the LDF government's budget for the next financial year on February 3.

The legislature will debate the budget for three days from February 6 to 8, the Speaker told a press conference.

Earlier, a special cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had recommended the Governor to convene the eighth session of the 15th Kerala Assembly on January 23.

A ministerial sub-committee was entrusted with the preparation of the draft of the Governor's policy address.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

